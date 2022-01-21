Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 676,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after buying an additional 1,196,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after buying an additional 1,354,869 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.05. 335,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,549,795. The firm has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

