Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. Britvic has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

