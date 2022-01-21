Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report $27.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.52 million and the highest is $27.60 million. Conifer reported sales of $30.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $115.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNFR shares. TheStreet cut Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

