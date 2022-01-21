Brokerages Anticipate Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to announce $485.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toast.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million.
In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TOST opened at $23.02 on Friday. Toast has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01.
Toast Company Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
