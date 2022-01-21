Brokerages Anticipate Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to announce $485.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $23.02 on Friday. Toast has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

