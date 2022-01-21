Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce sales of $540,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $680,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.58 million, with estimates ranging from $3.82 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $1,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $469,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEX opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. Anterix has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $930.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.45.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

