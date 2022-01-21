Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post $35.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $125.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $154.49 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

