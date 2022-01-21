Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post $431.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.30 million and the lowest is $426.40 million. Cable One reported sales of $336.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,548.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,730.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,842.81. Cable One has a one year low of $1,524.57 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.