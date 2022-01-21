Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 179.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

