Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report $67.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the highest is $67.90 million. Glaukos posted sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

