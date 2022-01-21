Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.42. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

