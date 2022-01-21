Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. GoPro reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

GoPro stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 278,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,689. GoPro has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,860. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

