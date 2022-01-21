Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post sales of $15.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.25 billion and the highest is $15.62 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $14.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $59.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.94 billion to $59.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $64.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.53.

HCA opened at $240.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $269.75.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.