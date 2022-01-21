Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.76 Million

Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report sales of $523.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.50 million and the lowest is $515.60 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $441.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $99.36 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

