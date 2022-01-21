Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Paylocity stock opened at $192.20 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.86.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.