Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.53. SP Plus reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,550%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SP Plus stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after buying an additional 138,049 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 572,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

