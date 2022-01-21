Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $199.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.57 and its 200-day moving average is $180.73. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $201.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

