Brokerages Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce $6.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KHC opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 764,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

