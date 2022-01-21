Brokerages Expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to announce sales of $221.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.00 million and the highest is $221.70 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $490.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $903.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 70,596 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $2,544,279.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $544,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

