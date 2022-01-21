Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $10.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $43.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $45.93 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $348.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.59 and its 200 day moving average is $392.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

