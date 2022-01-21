Brokers Offer Predictions for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after buying an additional 428,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

