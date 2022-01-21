Brokers Offer Predictions for Potbelly Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Potbelly in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Noyes acquired 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

