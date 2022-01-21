Brokers Set Expectations for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

