BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of BRP Group worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 487,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 52,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.20 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.