Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bruker were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 90,389 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.88.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

