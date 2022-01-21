Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bruker were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

