Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,453,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,799,000 after acquiring an additional 221,204 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after buying an additional 117,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $57.47 million for the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

