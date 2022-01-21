BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Cap Achieves $36.72 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 12% against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.72 million and approximately $8,150.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006304 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

