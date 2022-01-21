Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BVRDF. Barclays downgraded Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

