Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $29.90 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

