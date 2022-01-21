Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $82,578,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.

NYSE:BURL opened at $215.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.01 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

