Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.94

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.94 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.13). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,609,938 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

