ByteNext Price Hits $0.0519 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $895,827.58 and approximately $1,573.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00052494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.00 or 0.07009776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.15 or 0.99877876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003533 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

