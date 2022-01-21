Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.54. 968 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

