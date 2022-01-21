Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.25. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.