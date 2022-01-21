California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,345 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Ulta Beauty worth $44,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $359.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

