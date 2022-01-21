California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 82,492 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 82,492 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Occidental Petroleum worth $57,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.