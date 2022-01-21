California Public Employees Retirement System Has $52.22 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Expedia Group worth $52,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

