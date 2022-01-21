California Public Employees Retirement System Has $54.22 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,023 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Devon Energy worth $54,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 93,977 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

