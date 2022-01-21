California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,928 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Caesars Entertainment worth $50,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

