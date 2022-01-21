California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 450 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Essex Property Trust worth $47,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $335.78 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.75 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.80. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

