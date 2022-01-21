California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Ventas worth $47,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

