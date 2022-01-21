California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $42,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,834 shares of company stock worth $6,248,200. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

