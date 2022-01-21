California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Peloton Interactive worth $46,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 83.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,820,000 after buying an additional 1,091,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $166.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

