California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,062 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,062 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of International Paper worth $50,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

International Paper stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

