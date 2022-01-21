California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of PerkinElmer worth $44,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after acquiring an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,171,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $175.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.03. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

