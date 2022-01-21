Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Cambium Networks worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $20.82 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $554.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

