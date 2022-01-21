Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 10,244 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,752. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 636,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 132,169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

