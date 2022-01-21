Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.83 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

