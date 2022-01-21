Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,267,452 shares.The stock last traded at $30.95 and had previously closed at $32.71.

CWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Camping World by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 438,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

