Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to C$168.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.74.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

